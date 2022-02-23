CJI NV Ramana Calls Omicron A Silent Killer As Recovery Takes Long; Know How Long The Infection Can Last

N.V. Ramana, India's Chief Justice, remarked on Wednesday that the Omicron form of Covid-19 is a quiet killer and that he took an exceptionally long time to recover from it.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Wednesday that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is a "silent killer" and it takes a long time to recover from the infection. In the first wave, the CJI reported he healed in four days, but the third wave is taking a long time.

CJI said, "It is a silent killer. I suffered in the first wave but recovered in four days, but now in this wave, it has been 25 days and I am still suffering."

The remark occurred after the head of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), senior counsel Vikas Singh, requested the top court to hold a thorough physical hearing. During the proceedings, Ramana stated that there had been a 15,000-case increase in Covid-19 instances.

How Long Does Omicron Last?

The Omicron strain has radically altered the course of the pandemic in the short period since its detection. Fortunately, while research currently reveals that those who have been fully vaccinated or boosted are less likely to have a serious illness, it is still known to produce breakthrough infections with moderate symptoms at a higher incidence than the previous variants of coronavirus.

While in most cases, only mild symptoms have been reported among people with Omicron and they seem to recover faster, in some cases it differs. So far, studies have shown that Omicron affects everyone differently in how it affects people in terms of the symptoms it causes. According to new research, Omicron appears to incubate in the body faster than Delta, reducing the time from infection to the first sign of symptoms from four to three days on average.

Now, data from Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests that Omicron symptoms can last is becoming accessible, indicating that the virus may complete its course in around seven days. In severe cases, recovery may even take 6 weeks or more and may progress into long COVID, say experts.

Does Getting Infect With Omicron Lead To Severe Illness?

According to the data by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, "Omicron may cause more mild disease, although some people may still have severe disease, need hospitalization, and could die from the infection with this variant. Even if only a small percentage of people with Omicron infection need hospitalization, the large volume of cases could overwhelm the healthcare system which is why it's important to take steps to protect yourself."

(With inputs from agencies)