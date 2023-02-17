Citizens Above Age-65 Can Now Receive Organs From Dead Donors, Says Union Health Ministry

Senior citizens above the age of 65 can also register to receive organs from dead donors, says the Union Health Ministry.

As per a new revision done by the Union Health Ministry of India, citizens of age 65 and above can also receive an organ from a dead donor. Previously, the ministry had put an age cap of 65 years for receiving organs but now, that has been revised so that the elderly can also register on waiting list.

However, one point has been reiterated by officials that the preference will be give to younger recipients but from now on, people above the age of 65 will also be given the opportunity to access this process. Officials also state that younger and healthier people will be given preference because they have more years of life left.

Recipients Now Do Not Need To Pay A Fee To Register

To increase access to organ transplant, the Health Ministry has also done away with the domicile requirement and fee for registration. "People in need of transplant can go to any hospital in any state and register to receive an organ from a deceased donor," the official said according to reports.

Govt Has Done Away With The Age Cap On Organ Recipients

There was no age cap on organ donors but people above the age of 65 were not allowed to register to receive organs from deceased donors as per guidelines of NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization). This requirement has been done away with," a senior official from the Health Ministry said.

Where Does India Stand On Organ Donations?

Reports say that the rate of organ donations have increased a lot over the years just as the number of transplants have increased. According to the data shared by the government of India, The total number of deceased organ transplants climbed from 837 in 2013 to 2,765 in 2022. The total number of organ transplants with organs from both deceased and living donors increased from 4,990 in 2013 to 15,561 in 2022.

As per data of organ donation in India, it comes as the third highest donator of organs in the world. The data states that each year, 1.5 to 2 lakh people require a kidney transplant. In the year 2022, only 10,000 people received a kidney. With regard to liver donations, about 80, 000 people required the organ but only 3000 people actually received it. About 10,000 people needed a heart transplant out of which only 250 people were able to receive it.

