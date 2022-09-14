Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Detected In The US: Is It Caused By Polio Vaccination?

The US has now joined the list of countries with circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus. What is vaccine-derived poliovirus?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) is circulating in the United States. It said that polioviruses found in Rockland County, New York, and surrounding areas meet the World Health Organization (WHO)'s definition of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), indicating that poliovirus continues to be transmitted in those areas.

In a stated released on Tuesday, the agency noted that vaccine-derived polioviruses have been identified in about 30 other countries.

The CDC had earlier reported that the viral sequences from a paralytic polio patient from Rockland County, NY, and wastewater specimens collected from nearby areas had enough genetic changes to meet the definition of a vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV). The genetic sequences have also been linked to wastewater samples in Jerusalem, Israel, and London, UK, suggesting community transmission.

What is vaccine-derived poliovirus?

According to the CDC, low local immunity to poliovirus allows prolonged transmission of the original weakened virus in the oral polio vaccine, leading to circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus. cVDPV2 outbreaks are a cause for concern as the agency said, "as the virus circulates and more genetic changes occur, the virus can regain its ability to infect the central nervous system and cause paralysis."

However, the CDC noted that circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses are not caused by a child receiving the polio vaccine. While oral polio vaccine continues to be used in some countries, the vaccine has not been used or licensed in the U.S. since 2000, the agency stated.

Vaccination is the best way to fight Polio

Dr. Jos R. Romero, Director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, has reminded people that there is no cure for polio and the safest and best way to fight this debilitating disease is through vaccination. He asked people who are unvaccinated, particularly those in the affected communities, to get the vaccine right away.

Further, the CDC noted that its latest update on circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus does not impact the current recommendations for polio vaccination for children or adults.

It stressed that importance of improving vaccination coverage to prevent additional cases of paralytic polio in the United States.