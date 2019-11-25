If you are suffering from type-2 diabetes, you need to keep a constant check on your blood sugar levels. But the good news is, simple dietary changes can help. One such is the inclusion of cinnamon in your diet. Commonly used as an aromatic condiment or for flavor in sweets, cereals and ice-creams, cinnamon is a spice obtained from the inner bark of trees that belong to the Cinnamomum species. According to a study published in Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, an international journal, cinnamon can help in lowering blood sugar levels in type-2 diabetes patients. In this condition, your body can’t produce enough or any insulin, it is unable to react to this hormone. That is why your blood sugar level rises. If left untreated, high blood sugar could lead to heart disease and stroke as well.

How cinnamon helps

By adding cinnamon to your diet, you are improving your insulin sensitivity and reducing the rate at which sugar is entering your bloodstream. According to the study mentioned above, cinnamon reduces the amount of glucose(sugar) entering your bloodstream by interfering with different digestive enzymes. This slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates in your digestive tract. When carbohydrates break down, they turn into digestible sugar, which enters your bloodstream and increases blood sugar levels. By slowing down your carbs’ breakdown and absorption, cinnamon helps in managing blood sugar levels. According to the evidence presented by the researchers of this recent study, this action can be attributed to two enzymes present in cinnamon: Pancreatic α-amylase and intestinal α-glucosidase. These two enzymes mimic the activity of insulin and act on the cells making them slow down their glucose uptake. According to a different study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism medical journal, cinnamon can lower fasting blood sugar level by 10 to 20 percent.

How much should I take?

According to a study published in the Agricultural Research Magazine, consuming one gram of cinnamon per day can help in increasing your insulin sensitivity and manage type-2 diabetes better. It can also reduce the level of bad cholesterol in your body, 40 days after intake in middle -aged diabetics.