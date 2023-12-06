CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Dies of Multiple Organ Failure At 57, Was Suffering From Severe Liver Disease

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who was best known for starring in the popular TV series CID, breathed his last at the age of 57 in Mumbai on Monday night. According to the reports, Dinesh Phadnis was admitted to Tunga Hospital in suburban Mumbai a few days ago with a serious liver ailment.
Dinesh Phadnis' CID co-star Aditya Srivastava confirmed the news and told news agency PTI, "Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was unwell for two or three days. He couldn't survive."
Dinesh Phadnis' last rites were held in Borivali East this morning, news agency PTI reported. The actor is survived by his wife. Film and television body CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) paid tribute to the actor on social media. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Dinesh Phadnis (Member since Aug 2004)," read the tribute.