Cholera Outbreak To Marburg Virus Killing Lives: Check Top Headlines of The Day

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the possible impacts of the outbreak on the overall health system in Malawi.

A lot is happening around you in the health sector right now. Experts are worried about the back-to-back outbreaks of deadly viruses and bacteria. In the current times, what is making headlines are the Marburg outbreak in Guinea, and the massive cholera outbreak in Malawi, South Africa. Both of these are considered to be deadly for individuals as the fatality rate is high.

The World Health Organization confirmed an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea earlier last week. The virus comes with cold and flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, blood-stained vomit, and diarrhea. As per the reports, to date, the virus has claimed 9 lives and has infected dozens of individuals.

On the other hand, Malawi continues to face a rampant cholera outbreak. The report says the disease has claimed 1,000 lives so far and has infected tens of thousands of people. Cholera is a fatal bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, usually spread in water.

