Cholera Outbreak Declared In South Sudan: Symptoms, Causes And Preventive Measures

At a time when the world is fighting its biggest healthcare battle against novel coronavirus, health officials in South Sudan have declared an outbreak of deadly Cholera. According to the officials, eight cases of Cholera have been confirmed in Rubkona county. "Public is being urged not to panic but remain calm and observe all the precautionary measures to prevent community transmission and spread in populations with inadequate access to safe drinking water, poor personal hygiene, and inadequate access to improved sanitation facilities," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said the confirmed cases presented with watery diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration and were admitted and managed at MSF Bentiu protection of civilians (PoC) hospital, noting that all cases have been discharged.

Cholera - What You Need To Know

Cholera is an infectious disease which causes severe watery diarrhoea, this can also lead to acute dehydration and even death if untreated. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Cholera is a serious threat to mankind and there are 1.3 million to 4 million cases being recorded each year. But, how does the disease spread? who is at risk of suffering from this health condition? Let's check out.

Cholera spreads through contaminated water and food. These are usually contaminated by the faeces of the person who is infected with the disease. The disease is most common in areas with poor sanitation, crowding, war, and famine. The Cholera bacteria enter the body and then move to the intestine where it releases certain toxins which lead to severe diarrhoea. Can you catch Cholera through physical touch? No, Cholera only transmits through contaminated food and water.

10 Symptoms of Cholera

Here are some symptoms of this condition that one should be aware of, in order to make sure that the patient is not going untreated.

Severe watery diarrhoea Nause Vomiting Stomach ache Acute dehydration Rapid heartbeat Lost of skin elasticity Low blood pressure Thirst Muscle cramps

