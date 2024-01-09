Chlorine Gas Leak Detected In Dehradun: Health Repercussions Residents Should Be Aware Of

Residents face difficulty breathing amid a chlorine leakage that was detected in Dehradun's Jhanjra, Uttarakhand. Reports say that residents have been safely evacuated.

A chlorine gas leakage was detected in Jhanjra, Dehradun, in the state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. The incident created panic among residents as they faced difficulty in breathing. Upon receiving information about the gas leak, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces rushed to the area to evacuate the residents. As per reports by one of the senior superintendents, all the residents have been safely and successfully evacuated from the area.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are pic.twitter.com/Xq7n71Ot3n ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024

What Caused The Leakage?

According to Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, seven cylinders of chlorine were kept at an empty plot in the area for quite some time. "There was a leakage and it could have turned into a big disaster, however, due to the coordinated efforts of the authorities the situation was managed," he told ANI. There are no reports of casualties, the police said.

Reports reveal that, about seven cylinders filled with chlorine has were kept in an empty plot near the area for some time. The leakage could have caused a big disaster. The prompt action and coordinated efforts of the NDRF force help avert a disaster and manage the situation. Officials report that there were no casualties due to the incident.

Further details are awaited.

What Are The Health Repercussions Of Chlorine Gas Leak?

Chlorine gas can be exposed to humans through skin contact, eye contact and inhaling chlorine gas:

Chlorine gas can damage the tissues of the eyes, lungs and the throat. You may experience blurred vision Difficulty breathing only if you inhale high concentrations of chlorine gas. Coughing Tightening of chest Coughing up white to pink-tinged fluid that may be delayed by a few hours Teary eyes Nausea, vomiting and wheezing Rapid and shallow breathing Skin pain, redness, blisters Respiratory failure