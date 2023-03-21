Chitosan-Based Hemostat For Controlling Severe Surgical Bleeding Gets FDA Clearance: Know More

Bangalore-based Axio Biosolutions has come up with a better and cost-effective solution for controlling severe surgical bleeding.

Ax-Surgi Surgical Hemostat, a chitosan-based hemostat for controlling severe surgical bleeding, developed by Axio Biosolutions, has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The Bangalore based company claims that its latest innovation can help surgeons to control severe bleeding in many difficult surgeries and prevent blood loss. Leo Mavely, Founder and Director of Axio Biosolutions, said that surgeons are looking for effective measures to reduce the duration of surgeries, which can also reduce healthcare costs. This has led to increasing demand for better and cost-effective solutions for controlling severe surgical bleeding.

About Chitosan-Based Hemostat Ax-Surgi

The new hemostat is developed on a novel biopolymer platform and controls bleeding through its bioadhesive action. It can be used for temporary control of internal organ space bleeding for patients displaying Class III or Class IV bleeding, as well as for controlling severely bleeding wounds such as surgical wounds and traumatic injuries. It is a ready-to-use, non-absorbable hemostat, composed of a 100 per cent chitosan pad attached to a non-absorbable gauze backing with x-ray detectable grid, said Axio Biosolutions.

Advantages of Ax-Surgi over other products

Most of the products available for the surgical bleeding control, including standard lap-sponges, absorbable hemostatic patches and sealants, are indicated to control minor bleeding. Absence of a suitable hemostat for use in different grades of the bleedings are compelling surgeons to keep multiple products opened and ready for use to manage any emergency bleeding during the surgery. This strategy leads wastage of resources and increased surgery costs. Ax-Surgi will address this challenge for surgeons by offering a rapid acting hemostat for controlling moderate to severe bleeding from surgical and traumatic injuries.