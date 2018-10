In case you are a frequent visitor to a chiropractor for getting your neck adjusted, this is something you should be aware of. A study conducted by the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center has shown that high velocity neck manipulation can cause stress on the eye and result in spotty vision. The study has appeared in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports.

According to experts, the energetic thrusts and rotations performed in high-velocity neck manipulation can be associated with damage to the blood vessels in retina. This may also lead to abnormal bleeding inside the eye that may cause vision loss. Doctors say that it is due to the sensitivity of the retina cells that even small injuries can end up in vision problems.

Not just vision related side effect, chiropractic treatment can result in cardiovascular risk as well. High velocity neck manipulation has been closely linked with a certain type of stroke or vertebral artery dissection about which the American Heart Association issued a warning statement in 2014.

Explaining the condition, doctors say that the rapid movements of neck manipulation can cause a small tear in the artery walls in the neck. This injury can cause stroke in case a blood clot forms at the site and breaks free later on to block a blood vessel in the brain.