CSE has found that honey sold by some of the biggest brands is adulterated. Read on to know if you are at risk and how to choose the right kind.

Honey is one of the most commonly used ingredients in various culinary practices and home remedies. And why not? It is rich in iron, calcium and magnesium, and offers many health benefits. The thick and sweet liquid is loved by many for its nutritional value and taste. But what if we tell you that the honey from your favourite brand isn't as authentic as it claims to be.

An investigation conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found that the honey sold by major brands like Dabur, Patanjali and Emami is adulterated. According to the report, CSE tested 22 samples of which only five passed. They revealed that more than 7o per cent of the samples were adulterated. Only three could pass the internationally accepted Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) test.

In the research, they found that while some big brands failed to pass the test, others including Marico's Saffola Honey, Markfed Sohna and Nature's Necta cleared all tests.

It was reported that many companies are even importing synthetic sugar syrup from China to adulterate it, which was shocking for the experts.

Companies like Dabur and Patanjali have refuted the study. They said they have fully adhered to the norms of testing honey set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

So, How To Know If Your Honey Is Pure Or Adulterated?

According to the experts, it can be difficult to detect if the honey you are eating is adulterated or pure. But there are some tests you can try at home that may help.

The Thumb Test

Put some honey on your thumb and check if it stays or spills. If it sticks to the surface and doesn’t drip, then its pure. But the adulterated one may spill or spread.

The Water Test

Pour some water into a glass and add a few drops of honey in it. Due to its thick texture, pure honey will settle right at the bottom of the glass. But the fake one will disperse and get dissolved in the water.

The Vinegar Test

Mix a few drops of vinegar in water. Now, add a tablespoon of honey in it. If the honey you are using is adulterated, then the mixture will foam up.

The Heat Test

When the honey is impure, it doesn’t caramelize properly and becomes bubbly on heating. Whereas, pure honey caramelizes quickly.

Health Benefits Of Honey

Pure honey offers a plethora of health benefits. It contains antioxidants, antibacterial and antifungal properties that help in a variety of problems. Here are all its benefits: