Doctors are especially vulnerable to getting the COVID-19 virus because they are constantly with infected people.

Being able to recover from COVID-19 is a big achievement for anybody today. But the pain doesn’t end there. Two Chinese doctors who were infected with the coronavirus survived the deadly illness, but another shock greeted them even before they fully recover from the disease. Their skin turned very dark after they were placed on life support, according to media reports. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 23,077 as death toll reaches 718

Dr. Yi Fan and Dr. Hu Weifeng, both 42, reportedly got infected with the novel coronavirus while treating patients at the Wuhan Central Hospital. They were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 18 Also Read - 6-month-old girl tests positive for COVID-19: Are your little ones safe from this deadly infection?

The discoloration in their skin is believed to be due to a hormonal imbalance resulting from liver damage caused by the bug. But one doctor suspected that a specific drug they received at the beginning of their treatment may have caused their skin to turn dark. Also Read - Asymptomatic pregnant women must be tested for COVID-19, says ICMR: Know the risks

BOTH WERE ON LIFE SUPPORT FOR OVER ONE MONTH

Yi, a cardiologist, was placed on life support (hooked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO machine) for 39 days. The machine is similar to the heart-lung bypass machine used in open-heart surgery. It pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body.

Hu, a urologist, also underwent ECMO therapy from Feb. 7 to March 22. He has been bedridden for 99 days and only regained his ability to speak on April 11. According to his physician, HU’s normal color is expected to return when their liver functions improve.

Speaking to media persons from his hospital bed, Yi said he felt scared and had nightmares after he got to know about his condition. Both the doctors are receiving mental health support as a result of their traumatic experiences.

LIVER CIRRHOSIS CAUSES DARKENED SKIN

Darkened skin is also a sign of liver cirrhosis or hepatic cirrhosis, which occurs when the liver does not function properly due to long-term damage. Patients with liver cirrhosis usually experience some changes in their skin such as facial skin becoming dark gradually, lusterless, dry skin or turning into bronze-colored face. Other obvious signs include darken eye socket and angiotelectasis in face or tip of nose. All these changes of skin are generally called hepatic faces, which are common among patients with liver cirrhosis and chronic Hepatitis B or C.

SUBTLE SIGNS THAT YOUR LIVER IS NOT HEALTHY

In addition to pain and skin discoloration, there are many other subtle signs that indicate your liver is not be functioning as it should be. Watch out for these warning signs to get it treated early

Itchy skin

When bile is present in the bloodstream due to liver damage, you may experience itchy skin. If your bile duct is blocked, the bile flows back into the blood stream and accumulates under the skin. This causes itching.

Spider angiomas

If you notice small, spider-like capillaries under the skin, check your liver health. They are caused by higher levels of oestrogen. This is a sign that your liver is not functioning properly and not metabolising your hormones. Usually, they appear on the face and legs.

Bruising and bleeding

If you bruise or bleed easily after injury, it may be because the proteins you need to clot your blood are no longer being produced in sufficient amounts. This indicates that your liver is not healthy.

Bad breath

Sinusitis or gum disease may also cause bad breath, but it can also be a telltale sign of liver damage.

Bad breath due to liver failure is also known as foetor hepaticus. A fruity, musky smell in the breath is caused by a high level of dimethyl sulphide in your blood, which occurs when you suffer from liver cirrhosis.

Blemishes and hyperpigmentation on face

If your liver is not functioning properly, you may have unsightly brown pigmentation on the face. Increase of oestrogen levels in the system due to liver disease causes a substance named tyrosinase to produce more melanin (skin pigmentation). This also causes blemishes on the face or the entire body.