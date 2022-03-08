Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Sinopharm And Sinovac Causing Blood Cancer Leukaemia In Recipients

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Sinopharm And Sinovac Causing Blood Cancer Leukemia In Recipients

In 2019, the world was notified about the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 virus infection. The virus that infects the respiratory system of the human body, has left millions affected worldwide. Termed as the worst pandemic mankind has ever faced, COVID-19 is still haunting many around the globe. But, what can one do to stay safe at this point in time? Getting vaccinated is what experts suggest. However, there is something concerning which the researchers of China, the place where COVID was first detected, has cautioned the common people with. According to a Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) document, the two known Chinese vaccines Sinopharm And Sinovac had caused the rare blood cancer called leukemia in several recipients.

After the reports, the Chinese NHC has also issued a fresh alert over the use of these two COVID vaccines and a copy has been sent to 18 provinces including Hebei, Liaoning, Sichuan, Shanxi, and others. The Chinese COVID vaccines are so far the most exported vaccines to foreign countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had given validation to both the COVID Chinese vaccines.

Blood Cancer Leukaemia - What To Know

Leukemia is a type of cancer that usually develops in the body's blood-forming tissues. The parts that get affected mostly are bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Leukemia usually involves white blood cells. In the body of the ones who are suffering from Leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which hinders proper functioning. Some of the types of leukemia are:

Acute lymphocytic leukemia Acute myelogenous leukemia Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Chronic myelogenous leukemia

Blood Cancer Leukaemia - 7 Symptoms

Some of the symptoms that you should never miss are:

Fever accompanied by chills Extreme fatigue, or weakness Unexplained weight loss Recurrent nosebleeds Excessive sweating or night sweats Pain in the joint Bone pain or tenderness

