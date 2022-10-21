China’s ‘Zero-COVID’ Policy See No Slack Amid Outcry Over Death Of 14-Year-Old In Quarantine Centre

The father of the deceased informed that no one in the centre took care of the child as she passed away in pain.

Amid the hue and cry that followed the death of the child, Beijing has decided to level up the restrictions by exercising more testing and locking down some residential areas as the cases rose four times within 10 days.

While many parts of the world have learnt to co-exist with coronavirus by keeping the rising cases in check, China, the country where the virus first made its presence, is hell-bent on eradicating it from the country and is doing so by adopting a 'Zero-COVID' policy. The country is regularly carrying out extensive lockdowns and testing whenever there is a spike in cases. The strict policy is causing some outrage within the country and it turned into an outcry when the video of a teenager passing away in a quarantine centre got viral.

The strict COVID policy is receiving resistance within the country where people feel restricted and overly controlled by it. The anger burst out when a 14-year-old girl passed away in a quarantine centre. Reportedly, on developing a fever, the girl was taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province where she was to be treated. Viral videos of the girl saw her convulsing and shaking on a bed. The father of the deceased informed that no one in the centre took care of the child as she passed away in pain. The family shared the clips online, asking for help and accountability for their loss. This resulted in an outcry on social media where netizens expressed their frustration and anger over seemingly painful protocols.

China's covid policy mandates that anybody who is infected with the virus or has come in contact with the infected person must be sent to a state-run quarantine centre. Earlier reports showed how the elderly in these centres were left all by themselves, facing a constant struggle with issues around sanitation, feeding and sleep.

Beijing's health authorities are intent on cutting no slack when it comes to exercising COVID protocols. A story shared by an international media outlet showed how a box was left at the doorstep of a 34-year-old woman in Beijing. As she opened the box, it had an electronic monitoring device that resembled a smartwatch. For her, this step taken by the authorities was more intent on controlling people than curbing COVID.

