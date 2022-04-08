China's Shanghai Becomes New COVID-19 Epicentre, Residents Run Out of Food As City Extends Lockdown

China's Shanghai Becomes New COVID-19 Epicentre, Residents Runs Out of Food As City Extends Lockdown

The dominant strain Omicron has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it capable of infecting the fully immunized individuals as well.

With record high cases registered for the 6th consecutive day, China's Shanghai has become the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in the country. Home to over 26 millions, Shanghai is currently under strict lockdown after thousands positive cases reported earlier last week, mostly asymptomatic. According to the reports, the global financial hub and China's biggest city logged around 20,000 cases on Thursday. Why there is a surge in the cases? China, the country which is started the 'Zero-COVID tolerance policy' is conducting mass testing for the infection among all the residents of Shanghai to tackle the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Shanghai Is The New COVID-19 Epicentre

Registering the highest number of positive cases in the country, Shanghai has already conducted three rounds of mass testing. However, the cases are still seeing a steep surge. According to the national health department, Shanghai's latest caseloads have established it as China's new epicentre for the latest outbreak, pushing the national caseload to 22,995.

Taking cognizance of the current surge in the country, especially in Shanghai, the health authorities of city imposed a strict phase-wide lockdown to conduct mass testing of the 26 million people. However, this doesn't seem to be working in containing the spread of the spread. In return the lockdown, which is in place for several days now, has led to an acute shortage of food, medical and other essential items in the city. This has also ignited discontent among resident over China's Covid containment strategy.

TRENDING NOW

Day 17 of my Shanghai Covid lockdown and food remains the priority As usual, I woke up at 6am to try ordering deliveries I have 10 apps that I cycle through repeatedly from various stores/platforms for several hours trying to find anything No success by this method again today Jared T Nelson (@Jaredtnelson) April 4, 2022

Omicron Variant Has Successfully Replaced Delta

Omicron variant, first detected in November 2021, has now replaced all other variants of the virus to become the dominant strain of the virus globally. In some countries, the variant has mutated further to form more dangerous subvariants - BA.2, BA.3 and XE mutant.

The health officials from China has reported that most of the samples have Omicron BA.1 and stealth omicron (BA.2) strains. The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 322 in Shanghai, on Wednesday, China's National Health Commission reported on Thursday. It further added that on Wednesday, China also saw 21,784 new asymptomatic cases, including 19,660 in Shanghai.

You may like to read

The dominant strain Omicron has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it capable of infecting the fully immunized individuals as well. China has already rushed thousands of personnel from various medical services of the military to Shanghai in a similar move to contain the coronavirus in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged in 2019, December.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES