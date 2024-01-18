China's Population Plunges For Second Consecutive Year Amid Record Low Child Birth Rate, COVID-19 Deaths

China's Population Drops For Second Consecutive Year Amid Record Low Child Birth Rate, COVID-19 Deaths

Once the world's most populous nation, China was overtaken by India last year according to the UN. India's population stands at 1.425bn.

China's population has experienced a steady decline for the second year in a row, raising significant concerns about the long-term implications for the country's economic growth. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the total population of China decreased by 2.75 million, or 0.2 per cent, to 1.409 billion in 2023. Experts say that this constant decline can largely be attributed to two key factors: a record low birth rate and the devastating impact of COVID-19, which has caused the deaths of millions across the country.

China's Population Decline: A Major Blow to the Coutnry's Economy

This population decline in China was significantly more than 850,000 in 2022, which was reported as the highest since 1961 during the Great Famine under the reign of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. The country experienced a dramatic nationwide COVID surge early last year after three years of tight screening and quarantine measures kept the virus largely contained until authorities abruptly lifted curbs in December 2022, leading to a sudden increase in the death rate.

The record low birth rate is primarily due to a slump in birth rates and the ripple effects of the COVID-19 crisis. The falling birth rate is driven by many factors, like the evolving roles of women in society, their growing ambitions for education and professional roles, and the steep expense of child-rearing in cities. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have only added to this population slump. After implementing strict lockdown measures to stop the COVID-19 virus and its various mutants from spreading, the nation witnessed a wave of COVID-19 deaths earlier in 2023, once the restrictions were suddenly lifted. This unfortunate loss of life further contributed to the decline in population numbers. The devastating impact of the pandemic on the population underscores the need for comprehensive healthcare measures and social protections to support the well-being of citizens during such crises.

TRENDING NOW

What Is China Planning To Do Next?

To address this, the Chinese government has come up with measures aimed at encouraging childbirth. These include softening their one-child policy and offering new maternity benefits. Whether these strategies will boost the falling birth rates remains a question to be seen.

In short, China is grappling with a consistent population decrease triggered by record-low birth rates and deaths linked to COVID-19. This dip poses several challenges such as a dwindling workforce, pressure on health and social care systems, and potential instability in the housing market. While the government has initiated measures to stimulate population growth, only time will tell if these initiatives will bear fruit.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news from around the world.

You may like to read