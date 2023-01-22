live

China's Latest COVID-19 Cases: Eight In 10 People In China Have Now Been Infected With Coronavirus

A prominent government scientist has claimed that nearly 8 in 10 people in China have already been infected with COVID-19 in the latest COVID surge.

Live Updates: Nearly 8 in 10 people in China have already been infected with COVID-19 in the latest COVID surge, a prominent government scientist has claimed. In the last few weeks, China has seen a massive jump in daily COVID-19 virus cases. According to the reports, the country saw millions of cases in the month of December. Taking cognizance of the situation experts have warned that a new winter COVID wave is expected to hit the Chinese provinces in the upcoming few weeks. "A large-scale COVID outbreak is expected in China post the Lunar New Year.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Transport stated that over 2 billion passenger trips will take place during the 40-day Lunar New Year season as people across the country are expected to return to their hometowns for family reunions for the first time without domestic travel restrictions since the start of the pandemic over three years ago. The China government uplifted all the COVID restrictions that were in place to contain the COVID virus spread.

