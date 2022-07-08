China Witnesses Another Flare-Up Of COVID Cases: Strict Restrictions Underway 

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in China. Shanghai city announced 54 local COVID infections recently. The rest of the Chinese mainland is also witnessing a rise in cases. Ninety four COVID-19 cases were reported by the Chinese media in the last 24 hours including 39 in Anhui, 32 in Shanghai and in the logistics hub of Xuzhou. official are not yet sure if the cases in these clusters are connected to each other. another city, Wuxi, which is a biotech and solar manufacturing hub also reported almost 30 cases of COVID on Wednesday. the entertainment venues and dine in services have been shut and sealed to contain the spread. Another lockdown might be imposed in this city. Some cities like Anhiu have already been sealed. They detected the highly infectious BA.5.2 sub variant as the cause of these infections. Shanghai has already begun mass testing in the city.

Restrictions Imposed In Shanghai

The authorities have imposed very strict restrictions in the city in an attempt to contain the spread. Due to the latest outbreak in the country, millions of people are facing mandatory testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak since late April. It has been made mandatory for workers of the manufacturing hub Wuxi to take three COVID tests a day, comprised of one PCR and two rapid antigen tests. Shanghai said its flare-up is linked to an earlier omicron sub variant.

The president of China, Xi Jinping has reaffirmed the country will stick to COVID Zero, saying that China would rather endure some temporary impact on economic development than let the virus hurt people's safety and health.

Chinese COVID Vaccine Mandate

In light of the recent flare up of COVID cases, the country has issued a mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries, with exceptions only available to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. The list of public places requiring vaccination does not include restaurants and offices. The mandate will go into effect from Monday.