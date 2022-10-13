live

China Under Lockdown: 25 Million Shangai Residents To Face Severe Curbs Amid Spike In COVID Cases

China Under Lockdown: 25M Shangai Residents To Face Severe Curbs Amid Spike In COVID Cases

China reported the emergence of two highly contagious variants of COVID-19, namely BF.7 and BA.5.1.7. These two variants also show high transmissibility, compared to the variants which were present earlier.

Health News LIVE Blog | Amid a sudden spike in the daily COVID-19 cases, China has imposed a fresh lockdown in order to contain the spread of the virus infection. In a recent report, the authorities stated that just days before China's ruling party meeting, Shanghai decided to shut down schools, gyms and bars as the financial hub attempts to control the Covid flareup just days before China's ruling party meeting.

Earlier this week, the country reported the emergence of two new and highly infectious variants of Omicron. The BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 variants are currently haunting the lives in several parts of China. Cautioning the common people against the newly detected variants, the Chinese health authorities have said that the new variants have swept to more provinces in China, less than a week after it was first identified in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. According to the studies the two newly detected variants also show high transmissibility, compared to the variants which were present earlier. BF.7 (also known as BA.2.75.2) is a sub-lineage of the COVID Omicron variant BA.5.2.1.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest updates from the health sector in India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES