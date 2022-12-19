live

China To Face Three COVID-19 Waves In The Upcoming Days, Predicts Epidemiologist

The sudden surge in cases comes in the backdrop after Beijing backed down over China's "zero-Covid" policy following the massive scale protests against the stringent rules and restrictions.

As daily cases are increasing rapidly in mainland China, the country's chief epidemiologist has predicted that there will be three more waves of coronavirus this winter. The sudden surge in cases comes in the backdrop after Beijing backed down over China's "zero-Covid" policy following the massive scale protests against the stringent rules and restrictions.

Speaking to the media, Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou has said that he believes the current surge in COVID cases would run until mid-January, while a second wave would hit China after that which will get triggered by the mass travel in January around the week-long Lunar New Year celebrations (usually begins on 21 January). This is the time when millions of people travel to spend the holiday with family every year.

On the other hand, India is also seeing a major drop in daily COVID-19 cases. However, experts have warned that not following the safety protocols may lead to a new wave of infection in the country and trigger the Winter-COVID surge.

