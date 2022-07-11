live

Another COVID Variant? Shanghai, China Reports New Omicron Subvariant BA.5.2.1

COVID cases have been increasing in China, and Shanghai has reported a new Omicron subvariant BA.5.2.1. Reports suggest that the subvariant is "risky."

China has been experiencing a slight surge in daily cases lately. The Omicron variant BA.5 has been found to drive the new wave of coronavirus in the country. Now, the city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant of Omicron BA.5.2.1. The report came as China continues to face complications with new mutations.

New Omicron Subvariant BA.5.2.1 More Dangerous

The new Omicron subvariant has been described as "very high risk," and was discovered on July 8 in Pudong's financial sector. It was connected to a case from abroad, according to Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city's health commission. Resurgences in important cities and the introduction of the sub-variant BA are putting China's Covid Zero strategy to the test once again.

The symptoms of BA.5 have been described as being comparable to those of earlier COVID variants, including fever, runny nose, coughing, sore throat, headaches, muscle soreness, and exhaustion.

Zhao Dandan, the vice-director of the city's health commission, claimed that the case, which was discovered in Pudong's business area on July 8, was connected to a case from abroad. Shanghai recently ended a lockdown that lasted two months, but it has since continued to apply strict regulations, locking down buildings and compounds as soon as new possible transmission chains appear. He declared that two rounds of COVID tests would be administered to citizens in several significant Shanghai districts between July 12 and 14, to contain any potential new outbreaks.

COVID Gets Worse In Macau

Meanwhile, Macau has shut down all its casinos for the time in more than 2 years to contain the worst outbreak of coronavirus so far. People were told to stay at home during the closure of the city's more than 30 casinos and other businesses, though brief outings for necessary services were permitted.

Police will keep an eye on the crowds outside, and the administration promised that anyone who disobeys will face severe penalties.

The COVID comeback in numerous cities, which has compelled China to renounce its right to host the AFC football tournament in 2023, has been described by Chinese authorities as complex.

