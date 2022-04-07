China Reports 20,472 New COVID Cases, Highest Since Wuhan Outbreak; Shanghai In Race Against Time

The cases surge was reported recently after highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in some of the positive samples.

In what can be called the worst battle against COVID-19, China, the first country which reported the emergence of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 infection, is currently in the grip of the fifth wave of the pandemic. With record high cases, piled up dead bodies, and grim faces of the hospital's emergency wards, the fight against coronavirus seems like it is far from over. According to the latest reports, the country has logged 20,472 new cases of the COVID infection in the last 24 hours, highest daily tally given the start of the pandemic.

Extremely Grim - China COVID Cases Reach Record High

Meanwhile, Shanghai, China's biggest city which is home to over 26 million has started a new round of mass testing after the metropolis added 17,007 new COVID-19 infections, setting a daily record for the fifth consecutive day as officials termed the situation "extremely grim" with the case numbers in the financial hub crossing 94,000 since March 1.

A strict phase-wise lockdown was imposed in Shanghai earlier last week, following a surge in asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. According to the reports, Shanghai reported 311 new positive cases and 16,766 asymptomatic infections on Tuesday. After a surge in cases, the health authorities of Shanghai has decided to start a round of mass testing on Wednesday morning to spot infections and the transmission chain after studying the results of a three-day mass testing exercise from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to the media reports, the mass testing exercise, which has never been seen elsewhere in the world so far, is aimed to spot most of the infections and quarantine them in a quick manner to achieve a dynamic zero-COVID-19 goal.

China had kept daily cases low untill March with snap localised lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on international travel. However, the cases surge was reported recently after highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in some of the positive samples.

