China Prepares For Another COVID-19 Wave As Cases Soar In Many Parts

China's top health agency has announced that it has become impossible for the country to track the exact number of COVID cases.

Impossible to track the exact number of cases in the country, said the Chinese Health Officials amid a steady surge in COVID numbers ahead of the holiday season. In the last couple of days, the daily injection rate in China has seen a massive spike, putting lives at a standstill in the country. Taking cognizance of the situation, Shanghai, the largest city in China has ordered most of its schools to go online.

In the last 24 hours, China has reported a total of 2,249 "confirmed" Covid infections.

