China Pneumonia Outbreak Spread To Other Countries, Netherlands Sees Sudden Jump In Cases: Top 5 Developments

China's mysterious pneumonia cases has now spread to Netherlands. Read on to know the dominant symptoms and the risk factors of this disease.

After China, the Netherlands has now reported a sudden surge in pneumonia cases, mostly affecting children. According to research conducted by the Netherlands Institute for Health Services Research (NIVEL), located in Utrecht, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, 80 out of every 100,000 children in the age range of 5 to 14 had pneumonia last week.

This was up 24 per cent from the 83 recorded in the seven days before, data from NIVEL showed.

As per experts, what the Netherlands is witnessing right now is the largest outbreak of pneumonia NIVEL has recorded in recent years. In 2022, the weekly average during peak flu season saw 58 kids fall ill with pneumonia. Cases in under-fours were also up from 124 to 145 per 100,000 in the same period.

The health authorities have stated that the current pneumonia outbreak is causing symptoms such as high fever, and some developing pulmonary nodules is overwhelming pediatric hospitals in the country.

What Is China's Pneumonia Outbreak All About?

After COVID-19, the deadly virus that left billions of people affected worldwide, China has now reported a new wave of respiratory diseases mostly dominated by the symptoms of pneumonia.

What is the origin of this mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China? In November 2023, reports emerged of an outbreak of pneumonia in children in northern China, particularly in the cities of Beijing and Liaoning. The outbreak caused a surge in hospitalizations, leading to speculation about the cause and potential severity of the illness.

WHO's Statement On The Pneumonia Outbreak In China

As per the WHO, the release of Covid-19 restrictions coinciding with the onset of the winter season in addition to the cyclical trend of respiratory illnesses such as Mycoplasma pneumonia have led to this surge.

Meanwhile, last week, the Union Health Ministry noted that it is "closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children" in northern China.

"There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness," said a statement from the ministry.

It added that the country is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current influenza situation in China.

About six states -- Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Tamil Nadu -- have also asked its hospitals and healthcare staff to ensure preparedness to tackle patients complaining of respiratory issues.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health developments from around the world.