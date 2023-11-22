China Pneumonia Outbreak: Mystery Pneumonia Sweeping Through Chinese Schools, WHO Seeks Immediate Report

China Pneumonia Cases On The Rise

As China begins to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new threat has emerged in the form of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak sweeping through schools in the country. This alarming situation has raised concerns about the potential for another pandemic and has strained the healthcare system in affected regions.

The outbreak, which was first reported in late October, has been characterized by an unusual set of symptoms, including high fever, inflammation of the lungs, and a lack of the typical cough associated with pneumonia. This has made it difficult for doctors to diagnose and treat the illness, leading to a surge in hospitalizations among children.

Hospitals Struggle To Cope With Influx Of Sick Children

With the outbreak of pneumonia in China, several hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning are struggling to cope with an influx of sick children, straining their resources to the breaking point.

⚠️UNDIAGNOSED PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK An emerging large outbreak of pneumonia in China, with pediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning overwhelmed with sick children, & many schools suspended. Beijing Children's Hospital overflowing. 🧵on what we know so far:pic.twitter.com/hmgsQO4NEZ Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 22, 2023

Local media reports suggested that school closures are imminent due to the outbreak. The affected children admitted to various hospitals show unusual symptoms, including lung inflammation and high fever, but noticeably lack the typical cough and other signs associated with flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses.

ProMed Issues Health Alert

ProMed, an open-access surveillance platform that generally keeps a track on worldwide disease outbreaks in humans and animals, issued an alert on Tuesday evening regarding an emerging epidemic of "undiagnosed pneumonia" particularly affecting children.