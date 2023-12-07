China Pneumonia Enters India? Fear Grips After AIIMS Delhi Detects 7 Cases of 'Walking Pneumonia' Bacteria

'Walking pneumonia' is an informal term to describe a mild bacterial infection that resembles a cold, a respiratory illness. Walking pneumonia is often caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

Delhi: In the wake of rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of 'pneumonia' cases across China, Netherlands, and Europe, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on Thursday, confirmed that they have detected seven positive samples of Mycoplasma pneumonia or 'walking pneumonia' from April 1 to September 30 this year.

What Is Walking Pneumonia?

Walking pneumonia, also known as atypical pneumonia, is a mild form of pneumonia typically caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae. While it can cause fever, cough, fatigue, and chest pain, it usually resolves without requiring hospitalization. However, the detection of seven cases within a short period has prompted health authorities to monitor the situation closely.

"The emergence of these cases highlights the need for increased vigilance and awareness about walking pneumonia," stated Dr. A.K. Singh, a senior pulmonologist at AIIMS Delhi. "While these cases are not linked to the China outbreak, it is crucial to remember that walking pneumonia can spread through close contact via respiratory droplets. We advise the public to practice good hygiene and seek medical attention if they experience any respiratory symptoms."

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in the national capital Delhi has confirmed the presence of Mycoplasma pneumoniae in seven of the samples collected earlier last week. According to the experts, this is the same bacteria linked to kids falling sick in large numbers in China.

However, contrary to what the experts have stated, The Union Health Minister took to the media and said that these pneumonia cases have, however, no link to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children in China. A statement by the Health Ministry stated, "Mycoplasma pneumonia is the commonest bacterial cause of community-acquired pneumonia. It is the reason for nearly 15-30% of all such infections. Such surge has not been reported from any part of India."

