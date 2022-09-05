live

China Lockdown: Over 21 Million People Put Under Strict Restrictions Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Many countries are witnessing another round of surge in COVID cases among which it has been the worst for US.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 1,673 local Covid cases around the country, of which, 1,359 are asymptomatic.

The Chinese authorities have extended the COVID-19 lockdown to more areas including Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, which has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days. Chengdu is home to over 21 million people. According to the officials, strict restrictions include mandatory work-from-home policies and closing down entertainment establishments. This comes as a precautionary measure as China is facing a rise in the daily COVID cases. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 1,673 local Covid cases around the country, of which, 1,359 are asymptomatic.

The city authorities have also said that they will keep curbs in place for most of the city, and will conduct more mass testing from Monday to Wednesday. China is following its stringent zero-COVID policy, even as most other countries have relaxed the majority of the restrictions that were put in order to contain the virus from spreading further. This is happening after the continuous surge in cases, which has also become a major risk to the world's second-biggest economy.

