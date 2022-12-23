China Hit By New COVID-19 Wave: Country Is Likely Registering 1 Million Cases, 5,000 Deaths A Day, Claims Report

The experts have further warned that the situation is expected to get even worse as if the country fails to contain the spread, the new case rate could also rise to 3.7 million in the next 90 days.

Viruses never leave the environment, they stay and mutate and then come back with new strains and variants which are deadlier than their parent versions. This is exactly what is happening with the SARS-CoV-2-causing COVID-19 virus. With new variants emerging each passing day due to the heavy mutations taking place in the spike protein of the virus, it is becoming difficult for the healthcare fraternity to manage the spread of the virus infection. The one example that is giving chills to the entire world right now, is the resurgence of COVID in China, the country that reported the outbreak of the deadliest COVID-19 virus back in 2019.

China is currently in the grip of a new wave of COVID-19. But what is the reason behind the sudden surge? How many cases are being reported daily? Let's take a look at some of the data from the officials.

COVID Surge In China

After witnessing a steady drop in its daily COVID-19 cases for a few weeks, China is back in the grip of the deadliest virus infection. The country is currently battling a new wave of COVID-19 as cases are rising massively every single day. From dead bodies piling up in the hospital morgues to the unavailability of ICU equipment to treat COVID patients, the pictures of Chinese hospitals look grim at the moment.

According to a report, the country is witnessing over 1 million cases of the deadly infection and 5,000 deaths every day. Ever since the pandemic started this is the first time when China is witnessing such a heavy daily surge in new cases. Taking cognizance of the current trends of the virus in the Chinese provinces, experts have stated that 'this is expected to be the biggest outbreak the world has ever seen.'

The shocking numbers have been studied and revealed by Airfinity Ltd., a London-based research firm that focuses on predictive health analytics and has been tracking the pandemic since it first emerged.

Next 90 Days Are Crucial: Here's Why

Earlier this week, a top Epidemiologist predicted that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of the world's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with death likely in the millions.

⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth's population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions plural. This is just the start 🧵pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

The sudden surge in cases comes weeks after some parts of China uplifted the 'Zero-COVID' policies. These restrictions were in place to contain the spread of the deadliest virus.