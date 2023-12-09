China Doctors Remove 60 Live Worms From Woman's Eyes: Rare Details Will Leave You Shocked

In a rare, and bizarre case in medical cases, a woman in China was found carrying over 60 live worms in her eyes. As per reports, she was rushed to the hospital after witnessing a parasite worm falling out after rubbing her eyes.

In a shocking incident reported from China's Kunming, doctors extracted more than 60 live worms from a woman's eyes during a ghastly operation. According to the reports, the woman has been suffering from itchy eyes for a long time now. However, her distress escalated when she witnessed a parasite worm falling out after rubbing her eyes to relieve the tingling sensation. She immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors upon examining informed her that both her eyes were infected by worms.

'A Parasite Worm Falling Out After Rubbing Her Eyes'

"Upon examination, doctors were shocked to discover the space between her eyeballs and eyelids infested with live worms. They removed more than 40 live worms from her right eye and more than 10 from her left. In total, the doctors removed more than 60 parasites from the woman's eye," a hospital official told the media.

Dr. Guan who carried out the procedure to remove the worms from her eye informed the media that the patient suffered from itchy peepers as she was infected by roundworms. "It is believed that she might have caught the infection from animals around her. On this premise, doctors asked her to maintain good hygiene, especially after interacting with pets," Dr Guan was quoted as saying.

The doctors have urged the woman to undergo frequent check-ups to monitor the possibility of residual larvae. They also asked her to always wash hands immediately after touching pets.

Worm Infections: Can Your Pets Pass Live Worms?

Yes, your baby furry friends can pass on worm infections to humans. Some of these can even cause life-threatening health consequences. According to health experts, these infections are called zoonotic and can cause a variety of health problems, some more serious than others.

