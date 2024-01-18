China Develops New Covid Strain with 100% Mortality in Humanised Mice: Know All About This New Virus Variant

According to the study, carried out by the Beijing University of Chemical Technology, the virus was similar to SARS-CoV-2 and discovered in 2017 in pangolins before the COVID outbreak.

China has recently made headlines by developing a new mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus that has shown a staggering 100 percent mortality rate in "humanized" mice. This new variant, known as GX_P2V, has raised alarm bells within the scientific community due to its potential implications for human health. While this study has been published on the preprint site bioRxiv, it is important to note that it has not undergone a rigorous peer-review process.

The fatal virus, dubbed GX_P2V in a study published on bioRxiv, targeted the brains of mice whose genetic composition was designed to resemble that of humans. The researchers found that the mice lost significant weight within five days of infection, became lethargic, and their eyes turned white. They died just eight days after being infected, the researchers further wrote in the study.

How Dangerous Is The Virus Variant?

The study focused on human ACE2-transgenic mice, which are specifically engineered to possess a human receptor for the virus. These mice were intentionally infected with GX_P2V, leading to tragic consequences. The mortality rate among these mice was unprecedented, suggesting that this new variant is particularly lethal.

After analysing the bodies of the mice, they found that the virus had infected the lungs, bones, eyes, tracheas and brains. The brain infection was so severe that it killed the animals, the researchers concluded.

The Virus Variant Can Cause Brain Infection

One of the study's key findings is the potential late-stage brain infection caused by GX_P2V. While more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind this phenomenon, it highlights the severity and complexity of this new strain. A virus that can breach the blood-brain barrier and infiltrate the central nervous system poses significant challenges in terms of treatment and containment.

The development of this mutant strain in China has raised concerns across the globe. It serves as a reminder that viruses are constantly evolving and adapting to their environment. Additionally, it presents a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous and adaptable scientific research in the face of such dangerous pathogens.

Another COVID-Like Pandemic On Its Way?

Mutation in viruses such as Covid-19 is not rare. As they naturally mutate over time, scientists keep a close watch on these alterations to understand their implications on health. The emergence of variants like Delta and Omicron shows how the virus can evolve and adapt. However, the current study which is conducted in China, is a deliberate manipulation to study the impact of the deadly COVID virus on the human body.

Not necessarily, a new mutation doesn't necessarily mean a widespread outbreak or a significant health hazard. Scientists worldwide are keeping a vigilant eye and jointly working on strategies to battle the virus.

In conclusion, the discovery of a mutant strain of COVID-19 in China with a 100 percent mortality rate in humanized mice is a significant development that demands attention. While the study's findings are yet to be peer-reviewed, they serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against the virus and the need for unwavering scientific research and global collaboration. As the world struggles to emerge from the grips of the pandemic, governments, scientists, and individuals must remain vigilant in their efforts to protect public health.

