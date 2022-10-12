China Detects New Variant of COVID-19: How Dangerous Are BF.7 And BA.5.1.7 Variants of Omicron?

China Detects New Variants of COVID-19

Detected on October 4 in Yantai and Shaoguan city, the BF.7 variant, also known as BA.2.75.2, is a sub-lineage of the Covid Omicron variant BA.5.2.1.

At a time when the world is battling various strains of SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus infection, China has reported two new variants, which are reportedly spreading rapidly in the country. Cautioning the common people against the newly detected variants, the health authorities said, "New Omicron variant BF.7 has swept to more provinces in China, less than a week after it was first identified in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region."

How Dangerous Are BF.7 And BA.5.1.7 Variants of Omicron?

Detected on October 4 in Yantai and Shaoguan city, the BF.7 variant, also known as BA.2.75.2, is a sub-lineage of the Covid Omicron variant BA.5.2.1. The experts have stated that this new variant comes with more mutations in its spike protein than what previous strains had. According to the reports, the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time. Let's know how threatful this new variant of COVID-19 is, and how one can stay safe from getting infected by it.

Here are some interesting facts about this newly detected variant of coronavirus:

BF.7 (also known as BA.2.75.2) is a sub-lineage of the Covid Omicron variant BA.5.2.1. BF.7 is an alias for B.1.1.529.5.2.1.7. Can it infect fully vaccinated individuals? According to the experts, the newly detected Omicron variant BF.7 has enhanced immunity evasion ability in comparison to its parental strain. Which means it can infect fully vaccinated individuals if proper precautions are not taken. Are these variants only present in China? No, they have spread to more countries where they are reportedly spreading rapidly -Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark and England have also reported cases associated with these sub-lineages. How dangerous are these new variants? According to the data released by the US CDC, the newly detected BF.7 variant of COVID-19 accounts for 4.6 per cent of the total active coronavirus cases in the United States. While BA.5 and BA.4.6 continue to remain as the top two most infectious COVID variants, BF.7 is in the third spot.

Will there be a new COVID wave?

As discussed above, the BF.7 variant of Omicron is a highly lethal sub-lineage, which accounts for over 25 per cent of the global share of COVID cases in Belgium and in the United States, it accounts for over 4.6 per cent of the total cases. This new variant is reportedly spreading rapidly across China at the moment. In a single day rise, China reported more than 1,700 cases; the growth in COVID cases is due to the BF.7 sub-variant.

Can It Infect Fully Vaccinated People?

Yes, the two newly detected Omicron sub-lineages - BA.5, and BF.7 have enhanced immunity evasion compared with BA.5, which means these two can evade individuals who are fully vaccinated or has natural immunity from the previous infection.

How To Stay Safe From Catching COVID?

Several guidelines and safety protocols have been given to people in the last two and a half years regarding how one can stay safe from COVID infection. Here are a few that one should keep in mind:

Wear your mask properly. Maintain distance when in public places. Get vaccinated and also take the booster dose. Keep your hands clean using a good sanitizer.