At a time when the world is battling various strains of SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus infection, China has reported two new variants, which are reportedly spreading rapidly in the country. Cautioning the common people against the newly detected variants, the health authorities said, "New Omicron variant BF.7 has swept to more provinces in China, less than a week after it was first identified in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region."
Detected on October 4 in Yantai and Shaoguan city, the BF.7 variant, also known as BA.2.75.2, is a sub-lineage of the Covid Omicron variant BA.5.2.1. The experts have stated that this new variant comes with more mutations in its spike protein than what previous strains had. According to the reports, the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time. Let's know how threatful this new variant of COVID-19 is, and how one can stay safe from getting infected by it.
Here are some interesting facts about this newly detected variant of coronavirus:
As discussed above, the BF.7 variant of Omicron is a highly lethal sub-lineage, which accounts for over 25 per cent of the global share of COVID cases in Belgium and in the United States, it accounts for over 4.6 per cent of the total cases. This new variant is reportedly spreading rapidly across China at the moment. In a single day rise, China reported more than 1,700 cases; the growth in COVID cases is due to the BF.7 sub-variant.
Yes, the two newly detected Omicron sub-lineages - BA.5, and BF.7 have enhanced immunity evasion compared with BA.5, which means these two can evade individuals who are fully vaccinated or has natural immunity from the previous infection.
Several guidelines and safety protocols have been given to people in the last two and a half years regarding how one can stay safe from COVID infection. Here are a few that one should keep in mind:
