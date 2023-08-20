China Detects New COVID Variant BA.2.86: How Dangerous Are The Symptoms?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Three years after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Coronavirus aka COVID-19 - a pandemic, new reports from China show the threat is not over yet. In recent data, Chinese experts have confirmed that a new variant BA.2.86 is spreading rapidly across the country, causing a sudden surge in fresh COVID cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated, "WHO has designated COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 as a 'variant under monitoring' today due to the large number of mutations it carries. So far, only a few sequences of the variant have been reported from a handful of countries."
Another Covid strain, BA.2.86, has been discovered after Eris was responsible for the cases in the UK and the USA. The instances have so far been discovered in Israel, Denmark, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Countries have been urged to increase their vigilance and adhere to the Covid procedures because, as of yet, this new type is only known to have undergone considerable mutation. The rate of its dissemination and how well it interacts with immunity are still being studied.
When compared to its next closest relative, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, the new variant, designated BA.2.86 and given the alias Pirola by variant hunters on social media, has more than 30 amino acid alterations to its spike protein.
As per limited evidence and reports, here are some of the symptoms that this new variant can cause:
Here are some of the ways in which you can stay safe from catching the virus:
India has battled some of the most lethal COVID variants in the past three years. From Delta (with the most dangerous symptoms that can affect the lungs in a way which can kill a person within hours) to Omicron (with high mutations in its spike protein that can evade vaccine-induced immunity), the country has faced it all. Therefore, when it comes to whether India should worry about the detection of this new variant, experts believe that people in India are in a better position when it comes to battling COVID and its variant. However, with this being said, healthcare specialists are also urging people to be cautious and remain extra vigilant to stay safe from any complications that the coronavirus and its variants can cause.
