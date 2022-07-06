China COVID Outbreak: Millions of People Put Under Lockdown Amid Fresh Surge In Cases

China COVID Outbreak: Millions of People Put Under Lockdown Amid Fresh Surge In Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently called the policy unsustainable, a view Chinese officials rejected outright even while they say they hope to minimize the impact.

Millions of people were put under strict lockdown in China on Wednesday amid fresh COVID outbreaks in the country's biggest financial cities - Beijing and Shanghai. According to the reports, the health authorities reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, this includes clusters found in the historic northern city of Xi'an -- home to the Terracotta Army -- as well as the country's biggest city Shanghai. Following the fresh surge in daily cases, the government has ordered major cities to shut down their doors and return to blanket restrictions.

Shanghai has only just emerged from a strict lockdown that confined most of its 24 million residents to their homes for weeks and the new requirements have stirred concerns of a return of such harsh measures. The government has asked city residents to undergo compulsory COVID-19 testing this week. Also, the government has ordered states to make sure that all the public entertainment venues including pubs, internet cafes and karaoke bars are shut from midnight on Wednesday.

China COVID Outbreak

Both the cities which are facing a surge in daily coronavirus cases were once known as bustling business hubs of China and international financial centres, however, due to the strict restrictions have faced crippled tourism and business travel. The strict measures have remained in place despite relatively low numbers of cases and the serious negative effects on China's economy and global supply chains.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently called the policy unsustainable, a view Chinese officials rejected outright even while they say they hope to minimize the impact.

While China's borders remain largely closed, cutting off both visitors from abroad and outbound tourism, officials have cautiously increased flights from some foreign countries, most recently Russia. Mainland China reported 353 cases of domestic transmission on Wednesday, 241 of them asymptomatic.

Shanghai announced just 24 cases over the past 24 hours, and Beijing five. Anhui announced 222 cases in what appears to be the latest cluster, prompting the inland province to order mass testing and travel restrictions in Si county, where the bulk of cases have been reported.

You may like to read

(With inputs from agencies)