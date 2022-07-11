China Blames Imported Frozen Food For Latest Covid-19 Surge: Implications For Other Countries

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in nine provinces in China, experts blame food packaging as a risk factor. Here's what the findings suggest.

China has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID cases at least in nine provinces. China has connected tainted imported frozen food packaging materials to seven COVID-19 outbreaks and nearly 700 cases. The research, according to scientists, lends credence to the idea that SARS-CoV-2 can spread between nations and regions through cold-chain foods.

As per the findings in China CDC Weekly, handlers and processors of imported frozen foods should be protected and monitored every day to check for symptoms of coronavirus.

The Link Between COVID-19 And Food Packaging Explained

As per the findings of experts in China, five samples of salmon in the original sealed container kept in the company's cold storage tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during an outbreak at Beijing's Xinfadi Market in June 2020. The outbreak in Dalian was also linked to imported cold-chain goods in July 2020. The porter contracted the coronavirus after close contact with the wrapping of frozen COD.

It was further reported that two dock employees who moved imported frozen fish for ten hours in two different storage facilities on the same vessel in Qingdao had the virus. A frozen COD sample from the compromised outer packing included an active SARS-CoV-2 strain. Porters who had direct contact with contaminated outer packaging of imported frozen food or who had been exposed to the virus-laden environment while handling frozen food were the initial instances of two outbreaks in Tianjin Municipality in November 2020.

The virus sequence that caused the COVID-19 outbreaks in Liuan City, Anhui Province, and Yingkou City, Liaoning Province, in May 2021 was connected to the Dalian COVID-19 outbreak in July 2020.

The data lends credence to the idea that occupational risk may be a factor in cases of infected COVID-19 among cold-chain food handling and operating groups.

Another study by the same journal examined samples connected to roughly 56 million frozen foods between July 2020 and July 2021. There were 1,455 samples out of 56 million that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid. All but seven of the 1,398 food and packaging items that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were imported.

What Does It Mean For Other Countries?

Although it is neither a food safety issue nor a foodborne disease, the global coronavirus pandemic has had both direct and indirect effects on the food system, raising considerable worry and resulting in economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities. But researchers think that cold-food chains could be a carrier, and people dealing with food packaging are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

The highly transmissible, BA.5 Omicron variant, which is dominant in Britain and the US, has been wreaking havoc in China. Businesses, schools and restaurants have been asked to close in the light of the increasing incidences of coronavirus cases.