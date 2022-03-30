China Lockdown: 'Do Not Gather', Shanghai Tightens Measures As Cases Jump

China Battles COVID-19: Shanghai Tightens Lockdown Measures, Bars All From Leaving Home As Cases Jump

The highly contagious BA.2 Omicron variant of COVID-19 is the current dominant strain globally, accounting for a fresh surge across Asia and European countries.

Over 26 million people are under strict lockdown in China's largest city Shanghai, as the country battles record high cases of deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 infection. Earlier this week, China began its most extensive lockdown in two years, mainly to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak driven by the Omicron variant BA.2. On day three of the lockdown, the health authorities tightened the restrictions further, barring everyone from leaving their homes even to walk their dogs as local daily Covid-19 infections jumped to a record 4,477 on Tuesday.

In a recent statement issued by the area's residential compounds, the authorities made it mandatory for all the residents to only step out when they have an appointment for COVID testing. "Residents shouldn't walk in the hallways, garages, or open areas of their residential compounds in order to reduce the risk of infection," Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission quoted by the local media as saying.

Latest reports have also stated that Shanghai has extended the phase-wise lockdown to more areas - some western parts of the city after it reported 5,982 new infections in the last 24 hours. In a statement, the officials stated - "We express our deepest thanks to all residents! We will resume normal life soon but in the next period of time we ask everyone to adhere closely to pandemic control measures, do not gather and reduce movements."

Omicron BA.2 Wreaking Havoc In Shanghai

In the last week, China has been witnessing a sudden surge in cases associated with the Omicron BA.2 variant. The government announced a phase-wise lockdown in Shanghai, the country's most extensive since the central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, confined its 11 million people to their homes for 76 days in early 2020.

Shanghai's strict lockdown measures came into force after a month of less disruptive measures failed to stymie omicron's fast and stealthy spread in the community. Speaking to the media, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office said, "The new measures being enforced in Shanghai aim to "curb the virus spread, protect people's life and health, and achieve the dynamic zero-COVID target as soon as possible".

