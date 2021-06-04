Chile placed a temporary halt on the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 for people under 45 years of age after an adverse event was reported in a person immunized with the jab. Speaking to the media the Ministry of Health said on Thursday said that it was notified on June 1 that after receiving the vaccine the 31-year-old man presented thrombosis and thrombocytopenia an event described in international literature as very rare”. Chile Temporarily Halts Oxford-AstraZeneca Vax Following the reports the Ministry decided that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should only be administered to people who are 45 years old or