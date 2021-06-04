Chile placed a temporary halt on the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 for people under 45 years of age after an “adverse event” was reported in a person immunized with the jab. Speaking to the media, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday said that it was notified on June 1 that after receiving the vaccine, the 31-year-old man “presented thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, an event described in international literature as very rare”. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Reports 623 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Falls Below 1%

Chile Temporarily Halts Oxford-AstraZeneca Vax

Following the reports, the Ministry decided that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should only be administered to people who are 45 years old or above. The preventive and proactive measures will stay in place while the Public Health Institute (ISP) conducts a causality analysis investigation. The ISP authorized the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 27 after it was approved by its committee of experts.

The Battle Against COVID-19 Infection

To date, Chile has vaccinated 10,928,685 people against Covid, with 8,180,288 having completed both doses. Also on Thursday, Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza announced that lockdown measures will be further extended in 16 cities, including the capital Santiago, due to an increase in confirmed cases. Of the total number of cities that will enter into lockdown starting on Saturday, five are in the country's metropolitan region, including Santiago. A total of 8,150 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall infection tally to 1,403,101. In the same period, 213 more people died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 29,598.

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine – Know It ALL

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine against novel coronavirus is a two-dose vaccine jointly developed by the Oxford Vaccine Group and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In India, the same vaccine is being made by the Serum Institute of India which is named Covishield. According to AstraZeneca’s primary analysis of phase 3 trial data, the vaccine has a 76% efficacy rate after both doses.

Common Side-Effects Of The Vaccine

Side effects post-COVID vaccination is nothing to worry about, here are some of the common side effects which you may get after taking Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine:

Chronic headache Unexplained fatigue A rise in body temperature Mild to moderate body pain or muscle pain Nausea Sudden chills

(With inputs from Agencies)