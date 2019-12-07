A study conducted in the United States revealed that there are structural differences in the brains of those children whose parents have depression. Earlier studies have consistently shown that adolescent children of parents with depression are two to three times more likely to develop such condition than those with no parental history of depression. The current study was published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. A team led by NIH analyzed brain images from over 7,000 children participating in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD). The study showed that about one-third of the children