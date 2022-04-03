Children Under 5 Infected With Omicron At Lower Risk Of Developing Severe Health Outcomes Than Delta

Omicron Less Severe For Children Under 5 Than Delta, Finds A Study

A new study has found that children under the age of 5 are at risk of less severe health outcomes than those infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

As the world continues to combat the coronavirus, Omicron seems to be the dominant variant of COVID-19, affecting millions of lives. But before, the Delta variant had led to a state of panic around the world. It seems like the latter is still playing a prominent role in many COVID cases if you look at the results of this new study.

According to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, children under the age of 5 who are infected with the Omicron variant have a lower chance of poor health outcomes than those who are infected with the Delta variant.

Omicron May Be More Severe, But Delta Outcomes May Be More Dangerous In Children

According to the study, the Omicron version is 6-8 times more infectious than the Delta variant, but the outcome may be less severe. Researcher Rong Xu from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio said, "Omicron is less severe than Delta, however, the reduction of the severity range in clinical outcomes is only 16-85 per cent. Furthermore, since so many unvaccinated children were infected, the long-term effects of COVID-19 infections of the brain, heart, immune systems and other organs of children remain unknown and worrisome."

The severe clinical outcomes included a 16 per cent reduction in emergency room visits and an 85 per cent reduction in the need for mechanical ventilation. In addition, only roughly 1.8 per cent of children infected with Omicron were admitted to the hospital, compared to 3.3 per cent of children infected with Delta.

The Findings

For the study, the researchers looked at the electronic health records of over 651,640 children in the United States who had a medical encounter with a healthcare organisation between September 2021 and January 2022, ranging from more than 22,772 children infected with Omicron in late December and early January to more than 66,000 children infected when Delta was prevalent. The study also examined the records of over 10,000 children from the time before Omicron was discovered in the United States when Delta was still prevalent.

During 14 days following SARS-CoV-2 infection, the researchers looked at clinical health outcomes for paediatric patients. The researchers looked at emergency room visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and mechanical ventilation use, among other things.

Further study of demographic data revealed that children infected with Omicron were younger on average (1.5 years versus 1.7 years) and had fewer comorbidities.

