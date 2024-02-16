Chikungunya: Lancet Study Claims Death Risk May Persist For Up To 3 Months Post-Infection

Chikungunya: Lancet Study Reveals Death Risk May Persist For Up To 3 Months Post-Infection

Chikungunya is a viral vector-borne disease with no specific treatment of medications. A recent study conducted by Lancet revealed that the risk of death may persist for up to 3 months after recovery.

The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal recently published a research which revealed that the chikungunya virus can lead to fatalities up to three months after the infection is cured. Chikungunya is a vector-born disease and the virus is carried and spread by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. These two types of mosquitoes are commonly known as yellow fever and tiger mosquitoes respectively. The main mode of spread is when these mosquitoes bite an infected person and then bites another healthy person, thereby injecting the virus into their bloodstream. It is a viral disease. In 2023, almost 400 deaths and five lakh cases of chikungunya were reported. According to officials, many cases also went unreported. Yes, chikungunya can be fatal for many but, sometimes patients also recover fully.

Chikungunya Treatment

Even with the medical advancements happening every day, chikungunya does not have a specific medication and there is no specific treatment to avoid the post-infection fatality scare, which is a grave concern for health officials. Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the world first chikungunya vaccine in November.

An Associate Professor, Enny Da Paixao Cruz, at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), UK, and senior author of the study said, "With chikungunya infections expected to increase, it's important that health services consider the risks that persist even after the acute phase of infection has ended."

Study Findings

Here's what the researchers from Lancet found:

After the period of acute infection of chikungunya is over, patients are still at risk of complications. This risk period may last for 14 days or even more after the onset of the symptoms. People who were exposed to the infection are at eight times more likely to die in the first week of infection than compared to people who were not exposed. At three months post-infection, patients may be twice as likely to die from complications. The risk of death was majorly due to cardiovascular conditions like ischemic heart disease or other factors like metabolic problems and kidney diseases. This could happen to any person of any age and sex.

Climate change is already causing a serious increase in vector borne diseases and experts claim that aedes-borne diseases may increase a lot more in frequency and location. Other factors that are also contributing to this spike are: urbanisation and heightened human mobility, according to researchers. Chikungunya has been identified as a growing threat to public health.