Chikungunya Cases Rise In Tamil Nadu, Health Department Issues Statewide Alert: Why Cases Are Rising And How Families Can Protect Themselves | EXPLAINED

Chikungunya cases are rising in Tamil Nadu. Know why infections are increasing, symptoms to watch for, and expert tips to protect your family from the outbreak.

Chikungunya Cases Rise In Tamil Nadu: Chikungunya, a viral disease spread by mosquitoes, is making a comeback in parts of Tamil Nadu. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has issued a statewide alert, directing district administrations and urban health bodies to intensify monitoring, diagnosis, and mosquito control efforts to curb further transmission. Health officials said heightened vigilance was essential as seasonal conditions remain favourable for vector breeding.

In an advisory circulated to all District Health Officers and City Health Officers, the department reported a rise in cases in Chennai, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Theni, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Ariyalur districts. Patients have commonly presented with high fever, severe joint pain, muscle aches and extreme fatigue or drowsiness, prompting the department to flag the need for early identification and prompt clinical management.

To improve monitoring and containment, field staff have been directed to collect enough blood samples in fever-prone areas and ensure laboratory confirmation using IgM ELISA tests. Health officials emphasised that quick reporting by all government and private institutions, as well as diagnostic laboratories, was required to allow for early termination of transmission. Any delay in reporting, experts warned, might allow the virus to spread quickly within communities.

What Is Chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a pathology caused by the virus that people are exposed to during the bite of an infected Aedes mosquitoes the same type that transmits dengue and Zika viruses. These mosquitoes move throughout the day particularly in the early morning and afternoon.

Speaking with Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, he said, "After being bitten by an infected mosquito, an individual might acquire sudden fever and major joint aches. The remaining symptoms might also involve aches, rash, nausea and tiredness. In most individuals, the joint pains are intense, though they are not life-threatening; they can be temporary and may take a few weeks or even months. There exists neither a precise treatment of chikungunya. The therapy is aimed at symptom relief, in particular, pain and fever."

You may like to read

Why Is Chikungunya Increasing Now?

The outbreaks of chikungunya can be classified as periodic and with each time new infections are received the mosquito population increases. In Tamil Nadu and other regions of India, several things lead to the recent up-surge of cases:

Pleasant weather, and precipitation: This situation is favorable to breeding of the mosquitoes in standing water. Stagnant water near houses: Containers, old tyres, pots, gutters and drains that trap water are habitats of the Aedes mosquitoes. Crowding in cities and insufficient sanitation: This increases the ease with which mosquitoes and viruses can proliferate among the populace.

These conditions are known to be found in most parts of Tamil Nadu and in view of this, the health authorities have put alerts to enhance surveillance and control of the vectors.

Where Are Cases Rising the Most in Tamil Nadu?

The Tamil Nadu health department reports of increasing cases of chikungunya in a number of districts. The districts that have reported more infections include:

Chennai: The capital city of the state and a highly populated city.

Villupuram: High population density and a high activity of mosquitoes.

Tenkasi: More rainy area and breeding places.

Theni: Doctors work places where water can be accumulated within the area upon precipitation.

Cuddalore: District bordering the sea that has experienced previous cases of outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram: Urban and peri-urbs of Chennai.

Other districts (Ariyalur): Reporting cases that are increasing as well.

The Tamil news media also indicate that chikungunya is surging in six or eight districts, which have led to warnings on health by the populace. What this trend reveals has been that the disease is not confined in to a small region but it is spreading both in cities and in rural regions. Families residing in these areas must be on their flights.

Recognising Chikungunya: Common Symptoms

When an infected member of the family is infected then the disease often breaks out abruptly and was commonly 4-8 days post-mosquito bite. Common signs include:

High Fever

Acute rise in body temperature usually higher than 38.5degC.

Severe Joint Pain

Such is the mark of chikungunya acute debilitating joint pain, such as knees, wrists, ankles or fingers.

Muscle Pain and Fatigue

Pains in the body and fatigue that can be weeks long.

Rash

The skin rash can either be on the trunk, arms, legs or face.

Headache and Nausea

These symptoms may be accompanied by fever and pain.

Such is not the case with chikungunya, as this disease does not transfer directly through person-to-person contact or coughing and sneezing. It is transmitted only by biting of mosquitoes.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Although chikungunya can affect anyone, there is a group of people at a higher risk of the disease causing serious discomfort:

Elderly people

Young children

Individuals with chronic diseases.

Pregnant women

Such groups might find it harder to recuperate, and they are to observe additional precautions.

How to Protect Your Family During an Outbreak?

The positive sides are that, the chikungunya can be highly avoided provided that the families and the society undertakes the correct measures to control mosquito breeding and to prevent being bitten.

1. Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites

The Aedes mosquitoes hatch in stagnant water that is clean. In order to control the number of mosquitoes:

Wipe bare and clean water containers such as buckets, trays, flowerpots, bottles, drums, and tyres at least once a week.

Close the lids to cover water storage tightly to avoid access of mosquitoes.

Get rid of old containers, and broken pots, or objects that collect rainwater.

Clog this so that a drain is closed and no water gets obstructed.

2. Use Mosquito Protection at Home

Install fine mesh screens on windows and doors to keep out the mosquitoes.

Cover yourself with nets during night (mosquito) and particularly how children and elderly die.

Install mosquito repellents (creams, coils, electric vaporizers) in habitation places.

3. Wear Protective Clothing

Wear light-colored attire, which envelops arms and legs.

Wear no dark tight-fitting clothes that attract the mosquito.

Be extra careful during peak mosquito times (early in the morning and in the late afternoons).

4. Use Repellents Safely

Use repellents sanctioned by health bodies. Apply them on the skin and clothes when they are exposed as per the instructions on the label.

5. Keep Your Surroundings Clean

Mosquitoes are fond of cultivating in filthy and unclean areas. Have clean yards, eliminate waste, covering water drums to eliminate potential breeding sites.

6. Community Action Helps Everyone

The ratio of community activities such as neighbourhood clean-up exercises, regular fogging by the health authorities and enlightenment of the people can help reduce the mosquitoes more quickly.

Health authorities also encourage authorities and volunteers to carry out mass-cleaning exercises every week, and eradicate stagnant water to safeguard whole communities.

If Someone Gets Sick: What to Do

No widely-available antiviral medicine or vaccine against chikungunya is available yet. If someone gets infected:

Get medical consultation- particularly in the case of fever and joint pains being acute.

Keep hydrated through consumption of sufficient amount of clean fluids.

Rest to let the body recover.

Take analgesics (such as paracetamol) - consult a doctor, first of all, to exclude dengue. (Certain painkillers applied in other fevers might be dangerous with the dengue)

When to Go to Hospital?

Visit a hospital at once when the individual:

Suffers very high fever, which is not going down.

Experiences some symptoms of dehydration or confusion.

Difficult to walk because of intense pains in the joints.

Young infant, a very old person or is allergic to some medical problem.

Can Chikungunya Cause Long-Term Problems?

Majority of the population heals in two weeks. Nevertheless, the joint pains may take weeks or months after the fever subsides in others particularly in elderly patients. This is chronic arthritis that is referred to as chikungunya arthritis. It is able to complicate day to day activities. These symptoms may be treated with professional medical assistance in case they continue.

Conclusion: Awareness and Action Matter

Chikungunya is in the state of increasing in Tamil Nadu, but this does not mean that the family has nothing to do. Knowing where the disease is most prevalent, observing the initial signs, destroying breeding grounds of mosquitoes, and performing simple daily exercises will help to keep those around you safe and allow to decrease the rate at which the given disease spreads.

Active prevention has been particularly important in those areas where the cases are on the rise including Chennai, Villupuram, Theni, Tenkasi, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur among others. Cooperate with neighbours, maintain clean surroundings and other guidelines given by the public health this is how an outbreak is contained and the communities remain healthy.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.