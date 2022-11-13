live

Chennai On High Alert After Sudden Spike In Conjunctivitis Cases Increase By Five-Fold

Conjunctivitis or pink eyes can be caused due to certain bacterial or viral infections. The condition comes with a lot of pain and puss-filled inflammation around the eyelid.

LIVE BLOG | In a sudden outbreak, the Tamil Nadu health department officials have stated that the state is on high alert after a five-fold increase in Conjunctivitis was reported in Chennai over the last week. According to the reports, Regional Ophthalmologic Institute, Egmore is seeing around 50 outpatients a day instead of 10 patients a day in the first week of November. Officials have stated that most of the clusters are formed in schools, residential colonies, and flat complexes.

Conjunctivitis, also known as Madras Eye cases is an irritation that happens with an odd inflammation of the conjunctiva. The part which gets affected is the white region of the eyeball. What causes this condition? Conjunctivitis or pink eyes can be caused due to certain bacterial or viral infections. The condition comes with a lot of pain and puss-filled inflammation around the eyelid.

Is it contagious? Yes, conjunctivitis can be extremely contagious and is transmitted to anyone who comes in contact with eye secretions from an infected individual. Some of the symptoms of this condition include - redness, itching, and tearing of the eyes. It can also lead to discharge or crusting around the eyes.

