Alert! scientists have discovered another deadly virus in Bolivia that can spread from one human to another. A recent report has revealed that researchers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have discovered human-to-human transmission of a rare virus in Bolivia belonging to a family of viruses that can cause hemorrhagic fevers such as Ebola. The news comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a race against time to procure a safe and viable vaccine against the disease which has upturned lives around the world. How Was Chapare Virus Discovered? The virus named Chapare virus which was given