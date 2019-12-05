People diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes take insulin injections to regulate the movement of sugar into the liver, muscles and fat cells, but this way they are increasing the risk of weight gain and the loss of control of blood sugar levels. So, is there another way to treat diabetes? Yes. Consuming a starch-rich breakfast early in the day coupled with light dinner can work as a great insulin injection replacement. The injections not only contribute to weight but trigger a vicious cycle of higher insulin doses, a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease and other complications, a study published in