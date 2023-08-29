  • ENG

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Detects Sulphur On Moon's South Pole: What Is The Importance of Sulphur?

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : August 29, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The presence of sulphur on Earth's sole natural satellite has been confirmed by the first-ever on-site measurements of the south pole zone of the moon, according to ISRO on Tuesday. According to sources, Chandrayaan-3's rover Pragyan's Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument took the measurements. In a statement released on Tuesday, ISRO said that the in-situ measurements "unambiguously" proved that sulphur was present in the area, which was impossible to determine using the instruments on the orbiters. The space agency added that the presence of oxygen, calcium and iron has also been detected and the hunt for hydrogen is underway.

In this article, we explore the significance of sulphur to the human body and how its discovery on the moon could benefit research into the viability of human habitation there.

What Is The Importance of Sulphur?

To survive, all living things require sulphur. Plants and algae absorb it as sulphate from the soil (or ocean). Two of the necessary amino acids required to create proteins are produced using it. Additionally, several co-enzymes require it. An average person weighs 140 grammes and consumes roughly 1 gramme of food day, mostly proteins.

Sulphate and sulphur are not poisonous. Sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, and carbon disulfide are all poisonous, nevertheless. Particularly hazardous, hydrogen sulphide can paralyse the respiratory system and result in death.

Role of sulphur in keeping flora and fauna alive on the Earth: Sulphur is also an important component of plant life and is a vital dietary element for maintaining human health and preventing disease. It is strongly dependent on the uptake of sulphur into plant tissue and our subsequent consumption for its inclusion in our food supply.

