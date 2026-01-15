Chandigarh Sees Spike In Kawasaki Disease: Ignoring Long-Lasting Fever In Children Can Be Dangerous For The Heart

Recent cases of Kawasaki disease in children have been on the increase in Chandigarh, which has become a concern to paediatricians and health experts in the region. Kawasaki disease is a severe and uncommon inflammatory disease, which mostly affects kids and might cause life-threatening conditions when it is not timely diagnosed and treated. Physicians are also advising parents to take care of their children because a delay in seeking treatment might lead to heart damage. According to a PGI study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia in 2024, it reveals that cases of Kawasaki are currently on the rise and data from 2015 to 2019 found that 83 children were diagnosed during those years, with 66 boys and 17 girls.

What Is Kawasaki Disease? Surge In Chandigarh

Kawasaki disease is predominantly a disease that occurs among children who are below the age of five and leads to the inflammatory process of the blood vessels in the body. Its cause is not known, but it is assumed that it may have a relationship with the abnormality of response in the immune system, probably induced by infections in children who are genetically prone to it. The disease is not contagious, and its symptoms may be similar to common viral diseases, so it is not easy to diagnose this part of the condition.

In the past several weeks, Chandigarh-based hospitals have been registering a surge in cases of children with high fever of more than five days, among other symptoms that are more usual when referring to Kawasaki disease. The previous cases that developed as a result of initial observation as common viral infections then advanced with the course of time, emphasising the significance of early assessment. Paediatricians have pointed out that early detection is very important in avoiding complications, particularly heart-related diseases.

Kawasaki Disease: Symptoms To Be Monitored By Parents

parents need to be cautious and mindful if they notice any of these symptoms in their kids

High fever, which is then not improving with usual medication. Red or bloodshot Eyes with no discharge Rashes on the skin particularly at the region of torso or groin. Lips split and red or Strawberry like tongue Pitting of skin on the hands and feet and swelling of joints and redness. Lymph nodes that are swollen and especially those in the neck. In case some of these symptoms are observed with long-term fever, medical consultation is required.

One of the greatest issue with Kawasaki disease is that it may affect the heart. The inflammation may extend to coronary arteries resulting in an aneurysm or chronic cardiac issues, if you leave it untreated. These risks are greatly minimized by early treatment which has to be carried out during the initial ten days of sickness.

Kawasaki Disease: Some Precautions One Can Take

Although no means of preventing Kawasaki disease have been determined, effective prevention can be minimised by parents through:

Getting medical attention for long-lasting fever diseases for more than three days Early prevention of self-diagnosis and a visit to a paediatrician. Close observation of the symptoms and reporting of changes. Adherence to the entire treatment course with subsequent cardiac examination. The safest means of ensuring that children are not exposed to severe complications is through an early intervention.

The recent outbreak of Kawasaki disease in Chandigarh is a great eye-opener to parents who will understand that persistent fever should not be ignored. Though the condition is not common, its effects a lot when left unattended. Through early diagnosis and treatment, the majority of children would recuperate without any permanent heart damage. People can be aware and react without delay to protect the health of a child.