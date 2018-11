Diabetes is one of the major diseases that has overtaken the population of the world. Nearly 50 per cent of the world population is on the radar list of ones that are likely to get affected or affected by diabetes. That is why it is often called as a silent killer. Recently, while briefing the new research carried out by the PGI Chandigarh, the head of the department Endocrinology, Dr Anil Bhansali reportedly said that China is the ‘diabetes capital of the world’ and Chandigarh continues to remain the ‘diabetes capital of India’.

Recently, a data has been published by ICMR-INDIAB study, which showed a prevalence of 13.6 per cent in Chandigarh, while the national average in 15 states was 7.3 per cent. Reportedly, Dr Bhansali also added that this is in concordance with our previous study of diabetes in Chandigarh published in 2009, with a prevalence of 12 per cent.

Dr Bhansali stated the reasons for the high prevalence of disease could be attributed to greater adaptation of sedentary lifestyle, consumption of junk food and a higher number of ageing population. As per the study, people who fall in the age group of 20 to 40 they don’t do physical activities rather maximum youth are busy on mobile phones & accessing computer applications.

The scientific work includes regarding the insulin injection technique, which comprises the appropriate rotation of the insulin injection site in a larger area can prevent the development of fat-lump over the abdominal wall (insulin lipohypertrophy), according to Dr Bhansali. The development of these fat lumps prevents optimal insulin absorption from the injection site, as the patient prefers to inject insulin in these lumps because it is painless. Endocrinology department identified stomach is the preferable place followed by thighs and arms to inject insulin. The patient should change the area every day for injecting the insulin but there should be a gap of 1 cm from the previous place.

Further, PGI research specified that needle reuse was not associated with increased fat-lump, formation as shown previously by many studies and they recommend to use insulin needle only once. So, the research shown that even using the same needle for six times does not contribute to these fat-lumps. Nevertheless, the patient should be well educated regarding the insulin injection technique including optimal rotation over a larger area and appropriate choice of the needle.

The number of prediabetic patients is also increasing day by day though prediabetes is an acceptable stage to cure diabetes completely, according to the research.