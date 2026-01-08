Chandigarh Cold Wave Emergency: Expert Reveals Some Preventive Measures To Protect Your Kids From Cold

As Chandigarh faces a severe cold wave emergency, expert shares essential preventive measures to protect children from extreme cold, seasonal illnesses, and winter-related health risks.

Chandigarh Cold Wave EmergencyExpert Reveals Some Preventive Measures To Protect Your Kids From Cold

A cold wave has taken over Chandigarh region, and government hospitals are experiencing a lot of young patients in hospitals as GMSH-16, PGI and GMCH-32. Sudden drop in temperatures and also leading to respiratory problems, and it is becoming a matter of concern. Hospitals have noticed a 20 percent rise in OPD, and even for influenza-like illnesses. This impact is not only confined to consultations, but also the wards are now full, which shows a heavy impact on children.

Expert Take On Preventive Measures To Protect Your Kid

Dr. Narinder Gulati, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Panchkula Reveals,

"Kids should be covered in a proper layering of clothes and ensure that, offer them nutrient-rich foods, plus keep the body hydrated as much as possible. Parents must ensure not to let kids be exposed to cold weather for a longer duration".

According to the National Institute Of Health, "Children with colds get viruses on their hands when they touch their runny noses or mouths or when they cough or sneeze. When they touch other children, they pass on the viruses".

Chandigarh Cold Wave Emergency: Some Preventive Measures

Maintain Indoor Temperatures

It is really important to maintain in low temperature to avoid cold, and this can be done by using a humidifier that prevents dryness in the air.

Layering

Clearing is one of the best ways to keep children warm. Make sure that you cover your kids with warm necks, mitts, caps, and scarves.

You may like to read

Hydrate and moisturise

It is really important to hydrate your skin during winters because cold weather can make your skin dry, and it is really important that your kids are properly moisturised twice a day.It is also important to drink water to avoid dehydration.

Chandigarh Cold Wave: Children With Asthma Needs Special Care During Cold

Children for dealing with asthma needs proper care because during cold waves, it is common that asthma players up and it is important that one gets regular check ups and medication.

Move Physical Activity Indoors

It is important to do physical activity indoors because outside your can be cold and dry, which can trigger asthma, flare it up more making it difficult for kids.

Warm Home Temperatures

Make sure that you stay cosy inside. Reports also suggest that it is better to keep temperatures between 30 to 45 which might make breathing easier, and if needed, go for humidifiers on consultation with doctors.

Breathing Practice Through Nose

It is really important to make sure that kids are breathing through their nose rather than their mouth.If your child has asthma then make sure that they breathe through their nose which is a good practice to start.Also, when going out, make sure they keep their masks on.

Seasonal Triggers

Seasonal triggers flares up Asthma, so make sure that you throw away things covered in dust like old decoration materials that you might have used during the festivals.

TRENDING NOW

Overall, as the temperature in Chandigarh is significantly dropping down it is really important on parents' part that they take care of their kids and keep in touch with doctors. Even if the child is doing well, it is important that you get regular checkups to ensure they remain in good health.