CGHS Beneficiaries Can Avail Cashless Treatment At 6 AIIMS

AIIMS Bhopal (courtesy:https://www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in/)

Soon, cashless treatment for CGHS Beneficiaries will also be available at AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh and GIPMER Puducherry.

All CGHS beneficiaries (serving and pensioners) can now avail cashless treatment in OPD, investigations and indoor treatment at six AIIMS institutions located at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed today (May 20) between these six AIIMS and CGHS, Union Health Ministry in the presence of Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launching the agreement said that the decision will particularly benefit retired pensioner beneficiaries of CGHS, as they no longer have to submit reimbursement claims and follow up approvals.

TRENDING NOW

Until now, for availing treatment at AIIMS, CGHS pensioner beneficiaries had to first make payment and claim reimbursement later from CGHS.

This initiative will save time, reduce paperwork as well as delays in settlement of individual claims, it said.

How this new initiative will work

As per their agreement, the 6 AIIMS will issue credit bills of CGHS beneficiaries to CGHS and CGHS is required to make payment within 30 days of receipt of the bills.

You may like to read

For the treatment at AIIMS, the CGHS beneficiaries need to produce valid CGHS Beneficiary ID Cards.

A separate Help Desk and a separate accounting system will be created at these AIIMS for CGHS beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries can collect medicines prescribed by the doctors at AIIMS, for OPD treatment or at the time of discharge from AIIMS, through CGHS.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed people that AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh and GIPMER Puducherry will soon be incorporated in this agreement and cashless treatment facilities for CGHS beneficiaries will be provided at these institutions too.

Cashless indoor treatment is also available to all beneficiaries under the CGHS who can avail at Government hospitals and private hospitals empaneled under CGHS, which is in operation in 79 cities in the country.

RECOMMENDED STORIES