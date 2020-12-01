Marketplaces in containment zones to remain closed, as per the new guidelines.

A fresh set of guidelines issued by the Centre will come into effect from today and remain in force till December 31. Keeping in mind the recent spike in new cases in some states, the Centre has given more power to the states and union territories to impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, if the situation requires. Also Read - Avoid wearing face mask halfway: Coronavirus may enter brain via nose

The state governments are also allowed to take administrative action against people not following the basic COVID-19 safety measures. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 94,62,809 while death toll reaches 1,37,621

The Union Home Ministry noted the focus of the guidelines will be to “consolidate the gains achieved against the spread of COVID-19”, which it said is visible in the steady decline in the number of active cases in the country. However, the Ministry is still concerned about states where COVID-19 is still posing a challenge. Therefore, the new guidelines included a set of protocols for states and union territories to check the spread of the disease. Also Read - Can Ayurveda cure COVID-19? Art of Living Foundation’s 'Kabasura Kudineer' may have potential

Additionally, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday released guidelines on preventive measures in markets to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Some key points included in the latest COVID-19 guidelines

All activities are allowed outside containment zones

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

Cinema halls and theatres can function with up to 50 per cent seating capacity

Social, religious and other gatherings will be allowed with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity. But states can take a call on capping the number of persons at gatherings depending on the local situation.

States can impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, based on their assessment of the situation. However, imposition of any local lockdown outside the containment zones need prior consultation with the Centre.

In cities, where the weekly Case Positivity Rate is more than 10 per cent, state governments can consider implementing staggered office timings.

Local police and civic bodies shall be responsible for ensuring that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed.

State are free to take administrative action against people not following the basic COVID-19 safety measures.

The guidelines also noted that surveillance teams will conduct intensive house-to-house surveillance in containment zones and quick isolation of COVID-19 patients shall be ensured in treatment facilities or home.

Guidelines for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in markets

“Amid COVID pandemic, with gradual opening of economic activities, markets are witnessing high footfalls. Such large gatherings, without observance of COVID19 appropriate behaviour have the potential to spread Coronavirus disease,” the health ministry noted in its standard operating procedures (SOPs) for markets.

The official document outlines various specific measures to be ensured at marketplaces, in addition to the generic precautionary measures, to prevent spread of COVID-19. These guidelines will apply to both retail and wholesale markets, the Health Ministry said.

As per the guidelines, marketplaces in containment zones shall remain closed. Shop owners and employees living in containment zones are also not allowed entry into marketplaces.

The Health Ministry stressed on encouraging provision of online booking of groceries and doorstep delivery and considering incentives or discounts for those who shop during non-peak hours.

It also suggested mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) arrangement at the entrance to the shops, as well as cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces before the opening of shops, at the end of the day and at other appropriate times.

COVID appropriate behaviour in marketplaces may be self-regulated by market associations through a number of measures, including creation of a sub-committee for each market, the Ministry said.

It also recommended setting up mask dispensing kiosks at government-approved rates at entry points of markets and parking lots, establishing hand washing stations in public utility areas, and providing mass thermal screening at the entry and access points to the market.