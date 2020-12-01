A fresh set of guidelines issued by the Centre will come into effect from today and remain in force till December 31. Keeping in mind the recent spike in new cases in some states the Centre has given more power to the states and union territories to impose local restrictions such as night curfew if the situation requires. The state governments are also allowed to take administrative action against people not following the basic COVID-19 safety measures. The Union Home Ministry noted the focus of the guidelines will be to consolidate the gains achieved against the spread of COVID-19 which it