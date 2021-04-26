The COVID-19 situation in India is still showing an upward trajectory despite the authorities taking stringent measures to curb transmission. Many places in the country are now on strict lockdown and the authorities are clamping down on protocol violators. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country the Union Government has advised the States and Union Territories (UTs) to take intensive actions in well-defined Geographies (cities/districts/areas) with more than 10 per cent test positivity or 60 per cent bed occupancy. Here is what the centre’s advisory says: Centre asks states to take prompt and targeted action The Centre said